Current & Past Articles » Police news

Pickup truck stolen from Mulmur driveway, police share tips

May 25, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Police officers from Dufferin OPP are investigating the theft of a pickup truck from the driveway of a home in Mulmur. 

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on May 20, Dufferin OPP responded to a call at a home on Adrian Ave. in Mulmur for the theft of a vehicle. The caller told police that their 2022 white GMC Sierra was stolen from their driveway between 10 p.m. on May 19 and 6:30 a.m. on May 20.  

Police said the investigation is continuing. 

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage in relation to the auto theft in Mulmur is asked to call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 519-942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. 

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. 

To help educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization, Dufferin OPP has shared some auto theft crime prevention tips, including:

• Ensure vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal-blocking pouch/box to block the key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to car manual)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm, which could add a delay or be a deterrent for thieves 

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm

• Park in the garage if possible 

• Insert a car tracker 

Dufferin OPP is also raising public awareness about personal identification theft from unsecured vehicles such as licences, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, mobile devices or laptops. Tips to avoid victimization include: 

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended 

• Lock vehicle doors 

• Roll up windows

• Keep valuables out of sight 

• Keep registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse – not in the glove box

• Pocket your keys 

• Park in a well-lit area at night or during extended parking periods



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin residents grieve sudden loss of community builder, boxing coach, motorcycle enthusiast, father and friend

Written By Sam Odrowski An Orangeville man who touched almost every corner of Dufferin County through his work and community involvement recently passed away in ...

Shelburne Cricket Club kicks off 2023 season

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club’s 2023 season got underway at KTH Park on Saturday, May 20, with a T25 house league match ...

Free weekend service begins on Shelburne transit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local public transit service users will find their trips much cheaper this summer.  The Grey Transit Route ...

Summer event series coming to Jack Downing Park, featuring live music, entertainment, and local vendors

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will kick off summer weekends with a fun new park event for residents ...

Community donates over $20,000 and new roof to family battling brain cancer

Written By Sam Odrowski The community has rallied together to support a father of three young children in Grand Valley, recently diagnosed with late-stage brain ...

Concert honouring Gordon Lightfoot coming to Fiddle Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The songs of legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot have been heard across the country for more than ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Dufferin OPP charge man with trafficking meth following traffic stop

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Orangeville. Officers with ...

Family Transition Place raising awareness for Sexual Violence Prevention Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is working to educate the community on sexual violence as they raise awareness ...

Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery revitalization pilot project underway

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support