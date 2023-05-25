Pickup truck stolen from Mulmur driveway, police share tips

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Police officers from Dufferin OPP are investigating the theft of a pickup truck from the driveway of a home in Mulmur.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on May 20, Dufferin OPP responded to a call at a home on Adrian Ave. in Mulmur for the theft of a vehicle. The caller told police that their 2022 white GMC Sierra was stolen from their driveway between 10 p.m. on May 19 and 6:30 a.m. on May 20.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage in relation to the auto theft in Mulmur is asked to call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 519-942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

To help educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization, Dufferin OPP has shared some auto theft crime prevention tips, including:

• Ensure vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal-blocking pouch/box to block the key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to car manual)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm, which could add a delay or be a deterrent for thieves

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm

• Park in the garage if possible

• Insert a car tracker

Dufferin OPP is also raising public awareness about personal identification theft from unsecured vehicles such as licences, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, mobile devices or laptops. Tips to avoid victimization include:

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended

• Lock vehicle doors

• Roll up windows

• Keep valuables out of sight

• Keep registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse – not in the glove box

• Pocket your keys

• Park in a well-lit area at night or during extended parking periods

