Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin athletes perform well at District 4/10 Competition, several to move on to CWOSSA

May 25, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Athletes from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) competed in District 4/10 Competition with good results and several members of the team will be moving on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

It was a two-day competition. Day one of the events took place at the University of Guelph. The second day of the competition took place at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph.

The team is coached by CDDHS faculty member Matthew Leggett.

At the end of the competition, 13 CDDHS team members qualified to move on to CWOSSA. Four of the athletes finished in first place.

These include Jovi Batenchuk – 5th in the long jump. Tea Bosiljevac – 3rd in high jump. Callista Daly – 2nd in high jump and 2nd in triple jump. Gabrielle Daly – 3rd in the 2000m steeplechase and 1st in 3000m. Cassie Gansekoele – 1st in shotput and 1st in discus. Shawn Henry – 3rd in 100m dash and 3rd 200m dash. Tahlia Henry – 3rd in the long jump. Trinity Newhook – 3rd in the javelin, 3rd in the discus, 3rd in the triple jump. Mya Roberts – 3rd in high jump, 3rd in triple jump. Chelsea Thalenhorst – 1st in 3000m, 2nd in 1500m, and 3rd in 800m. Alden Thomas – 1st in 200m. Ewan Wratten – 4th in 1500m and 4th in 3000m. Luca Foladore – 1st in javelin.

Mr. Leggett had full confidence in these athletes going into the District meet. So much so that he predicted Luca Foladore would be the top finisher in the javelin event.

CWOSSA competition features teams from high schools around the region and started on Wednesday, May 24, and continues today, May 25, at Pauline Johnson Collegiate & Vocational School in Brantford.

Qualifying athletes at CWOSSA will go on to compete at the provincial level in OFSAA.

OFSAA will take place from Thursday, June 8, to Saturday, June 10, at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility in Ottawa.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin residents grieve sudden loss of community builder, boxing coach, motorcycle enthusiast, father and friend

Written By Sam Odrowski An Orangeville man who touched almost every corner of Dufferin County through his work and community involvement recently passed away in ...

Shelburne Cricket Club kicks off 2023 season

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club’s 2023 season got underway at KTH Park on Saturday, May 20, with a T25 house league match ...

Free weekend service begins on Shelburne transit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local public transit service users will find their trips much cheaper this summer.  The Grey Transit Route ...

Summer event series coming to Jack Downing Park, featuring live music, entertainment, and local vendors

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will kick off summer weekends with a fun new park event for residents ...

Community donates over $20,000 and new roof to family battling brain cancer

Written By Sam Odrowski The community has rallied together to support a father of three young children in Grand Valley, recently diagnosed with late-stage brain ...

Concert honouring Gordon Lightfoot coming to Fiddle Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The songs of legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot have been heard across the country for more than ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Dufferin OPP charge man with trafficking meth following traffic stop

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Orangeville. Officers with ...

Family Transition Place raising awareness for Sexual Violence Prevention Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is working to educate the community on sexual violence as they raise awareness ...

Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery revitalization pilot project underway

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support