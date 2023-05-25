Centre Dufferin athletes perform well at District 4/10 Competition, several to move on to CWOSSA

Written By Brian Lockhart

Athletes from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) competed in District 4/10 Competition with good results and several members of the team will be moving on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

It was a two-day competition. Day one of the events took place at the University of Guelph. The second day of the competition took place at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph.

The team is coached by CDDHS faculty member Matthew Leggett.

At the end of the competition, 13 CDDHS team members qualified to move on to CWOSSA. Four of the athletes finished in first place.

These include Jovi Batenchuk – 5th in the long jump. Tea Bosiljevac – 3rd in high jump. Callista Daly – 2nd in high jump and 2nd in triple jump. Gabrielle Daly – 3rd in the 2000m steeplechase and 1st in 3000m. Cassie Gansekoele – 1st in shotput and 1st in discus. Shawn Henry – 3rd in 100m dash and 3rd 200m dash. Tahlia Henry – 3rd in the long jump. Trinity Newhook – 3rd in the javelin, 3rd in the discus, 3rd in the triple jump. Mya Roberts – 3rd in high jump, 3rd in triple jump. Chelsea Thalenhorst – 1st in 3000m, 2nd in 1500m, and 3rd in 800m. Alden Thomas – 1st in 200m. Ewan Wratten – 4th in 1500m and 4th in 3000m. Luca Foladore – 1st in javelin.

Mr. Leggett had full confidence in these athletes going into the District meet. So much so that he predicted Luca Foladore would be the top finisher in the javelin event.

CWOSSA competition features teams from high schools around the region and started on Wednesday, May 24, and continues today, May 25, at Pauline Johnson Collegiate & Vocational School in Brantford.

Qualifying athletes at CWOSSA will go on to compete at the provincial level in OFSAA.

OFSAA will take place from Thursday, June 8, to Saturday, June 10, at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility in Ottawa.

