Man charged with impaired driving after blowing four times over legal limit

February 1, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint. 

On January 27, 2024, just before 1:00 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the area of HWY 89 and Ojibway Road in the Town of Shelburne. Officers arrived on scene and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation. 

A 20-year-old male, from Hanover has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

•  Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. 

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com



         

