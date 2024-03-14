Shelburne Public Library News

March 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

Upcoming Events

Archivist on the Road, Tuesday, March 26th, 10am-5pm: Museum of Dufferin’s Archivist Extraordinaire, Laura Camilleri, will be back at Shelburne Library to answer any burning research questions you have.

Rose’s Book Club, Tuesday, March 26th, 2pm: The best part about this book club is there is no required reading! That means you can come ready to discuss whatever you’ve been reading, and hear the recommendations of other book club members. Rose will also feature a selection of noteworthy books.

Staff Pick of the Week: Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher

The tale of a kind-hearted, toad-shaped heroine, a gentle knight, and a mission gone completely sideways.

Why Molly recommends it: Here, in this small unassuming book reads the small, unassuming tale of Toadling, the faerie. She isn’t beautiful, she isn’t noticeable and she has been engaged in a particular vocation for hundreds of years. One day, everything changes in that way things sometimes do and we, the readers, get a glimpse of what life can be like when the spell is broken and one can see clearly for the first time. What I truly love about this latest tale from Kingfisher is the consistent theme of love; how it defines us and how it is defined by us.

Readers Comments (0)