Trillium Ford offers experience with electric vehicles at test drive event

March 14, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

The automotive world is going electric.

As trucks and cars make a slow but steady switch to electric power, many drivers still aren’t sure what to make of electric vehicles.

To give the public an opportunity to see what it’s all about, Trillium Ford in Shelburne held its first-ever Electric Vehicle Drive Event at its Highway 89 location just east of Shelburne.

Anyone over the age of 25, who possesses a valid G driver’s license was able to take one of their vehicles for a test drive along a pre-set route near the dealership.

Drivers could test-drive an F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, or an Escape Hybrid.

Electric vehicles have instant torque, meaning there is no delay at all when you accelerate.

The event was held as a fundraiser for the Shelburne Curling Club.

For every test drive, Trillium Ford donated $20 to the Curling Club.

“We are having an EV drive event and giving people the opportunity to experience driving an electric vehicle,” explained Linda Lennox of Trillium Ford, ahead of Saturday’s event. “It’s being done by Trillium Ford in conjunction with the Shelburne Curling Club. It’s a fundraiser for the Curling Club. We’re test-driving the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning, and the Escape plug-in hybrid. We pre-booked appointments, and we are doing a drive every 20 minutes. When someone comes in, they provide a driver’s license and hop in the vehicle with a salesperson. We have a predetermined route we are driving. 

Lennox added, “We’ve had a lot of positive comments. You see the commercials and you know these cars are out there, but you never get a chance to drive them. People are returning and they are pleasantly surprised.”

The event was initiated by Trillium Ford and provided a financial boost to the Shelburne Curling Club, generating $1,200.

“We are fundraising to get better equipment,” explained Lindsey Metz, Shelburne Curling Club board member. “This a unique idea for us. We need some specialty things. This year we are looking at buying a new ice scraper, and they are very expensive. There are also unforeseen costs.”

The Electric Vehicle Drive Event was fully booked, with many drivers eagerly waiting their turn to experience driving an electric vehicle.



         

