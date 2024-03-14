Three arrests made by Dufferin OPP in vehicle theft investigation

March 14, 2024

Three people are facing a long list of charges related to motor vehicle theft after being arrested in Orangeville earlier in the week.

While conducting a general patrol in downtown Orangeville on Tuesday (March 12), Dufferin OPP officers were alerted of a traffic violation through the assistance of an Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) device. The officers conducted a traffic stop by Broadway and Second Street before being led into a criminal investigation.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were charged with multiple offences, and officers seized cash, cellphones, gloves, a balaclava, cannabis and alcohol.

Akeem Martin, 35, from York, has been charged with:

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000

• Driving while under suspension

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Use plate not authorized for vehicle

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Devon Mignott, 33, from Toronto, has been charged with:

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Lee Murray, 48, from Mississauga has been charged with:

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in April 2024, to answer to the charges.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

