Current & Past Articles » Police news

Amaranth sees increase in stolen road signs

March 14, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who have been stealing road signs throughout Amaranth. 

This past weekend, Amaranth staff reported to Dufferin OPP that they have noticed a steady increase in the number of road signs that are missing around the township. 

“Removing signs is a criminal offence and the individuals responsible could be facing criminal charges,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 925-3838 or 1-888-310-1122.



         

