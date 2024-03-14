Impaired driving charges laid in Orangeville

March 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

A Kitchener man was charged with impaired driving in Orangeville late last week.

Dufferin OPP officers received a call to assist with a traffic stop conducted by a Protective Service Officer from the OPP in the area of Highway 10 and County Rd. 109 on March 6, just after 2 p.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they were into an impaired operation investigation.

Seth Gavin, 21, of Kitchener has been charged with:

• Driving while under suspension

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

“Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

