Local police open applications for youth summer program

Dufferin OPP recently announced the launch of the ELITE Youth Summer Program.

ELITE stands for Education, Leadership, Initiative, Teamwork, and Empower.

Dufferin OPP Community Response Unit (CRU) officers are launching the new program to engage with local youth and demonstrate the importance of community service, involvement, compassion, and leadership in their community.

“During eight-Wednesdays throughout the summer months, students will be given the opportunity to engage in a variety of community service activities aimed at giving back to their community, while interacting with Dufferin OPP officers and fellow students,” said Dufferin OPP in a media release.

Applicants interested in applying to the program must be a resident of Dufferin County, currently in high school (grade 9 to 12), be motivated to actively participate, possess a genuine interest in contributing to the community in a meaningful way, be a team player, and work well with others.

Applicants are required to submit an OPP permission form signed by the applicant’s parent/guardian along with a brief essay (minimum of 250 words) written by the applicant. The essay should outline reasons for the applicant’s interest and identify what the applicant has to offer to the program. 

OPP permission forms are available through email by contacting Dufferin OPP’s Community Safety Officer at amy-lynn.pitton@opp.ca.

If email is not an option, contact the officer to make alternate arrangements. The Dufferin OPP Detachment can be contacted by phone at 519-942-1711.

Space is limited for the program, and the OPP ask that those looking to apply return the permission form and essay to the Dufferin OPP detachment (drop off or email) to the attention of PC Amy Pitton no later than June 24.

Successful applicants will be notified during the week of July 1. 

In addition to earning a sense of satisfaction from being able to give back to their community, participants will also gain 40 hours of community work – a requirement to graduating high school. 

For more information regarding the program, please contact Amy Pitton. 

“This program relies on community support and involvement to ensure its continued success,” said Dufferin OPP in a media release. “All donations go towards the operational expenses associated with the program.”



         

