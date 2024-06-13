Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP charge impaired driver

June 13, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged a driver with impaired operation related offences after a traffic stop.

On June 4, just before 4 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers did a traffic stop in the area of Second Line in Amaranth. Officers spoke with the driver and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation. 

Jesse WILLARD, a 38-year-old male, from Wasaga Beach has been charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit and Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded. None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

