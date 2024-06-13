Current & Past Articles » Sports

Youth players shine in Shelburne Cricket Club matches

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Gladiators faced off against the Shelburne Warriors on Saturday, June 8, on the pitch at KTH Park in Shelburne.

The Warriors opted to bat after winning the toss and started out on a wet field with a constant drizzle affect the pitch conditions.

Despite the challenging weather, opener Vikas Vig and skipper Samir Patel provided some resistance, scoring 38 and 30 runs respectively.

However, wickets kept falling at regular intervals and the Warriors managed to post a total of 126 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 25 overs.

When the Gladiators came to bat, the the highlight was the performance of youth player Hisaan Siddiqui. Opening the innings, Hisaan dominated the batting with a match-winning 48 runs, leading the team to victory with four wickets in hand and wrapping up the game in just 17 overs.

Hisaan’s performance earned him the Man of the Match Award.

On Sunday, June 9, the Shelburne Samurais took on the Shelburne Knights.

The Knights won the toss and chose to field.

The Samurais’ innings were marked by a spectacular performance from another youth player, Mohammad Raza, who scored his first half-century (50 runs) of the season, contributing 50 runs.

His efforts were complemented by Akash’s 27 runs off just nine balls, and solid contributions from Shivdhan and Garry, scoring 28 and 21 runs respectively.

The Samurais posted the highest total of the season so far – 187 runs.

In response, the Knights struggled to keep up with the required run rate.

Opening, Vinny tried to anchor the innings with 38 runs supported by Rashid’s 22, but they fell short, handing the Samurais a victory by 69 runs.

Asash was named Man of the Match for his all-around performance.



         

