Dufferin OPP respond to, investigate several crimes in the region

Burglary tools, drugs seized in connection to theft investigation

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged two people with multiple drug and theft-related offences.

On Feb. 14, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a theft at a grocery store on Broadway in Orangeville. The suspects had left the scene before police arrival. While patrolling the area, officers located the vehicle and suspects at a nearby gas station.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers observed the stolen groceries in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, and numerous break-and-enter tools.

David Edwards, 34, from Amaranth, has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

• Possession of Break In Instruments

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking -Opioid (other than heroin)

Scott Lemos, 38, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

• Possession of Break In Instruments

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

• Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting

Dufferin OPP responded to residential fire in Grand Valley

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a fire that occurred in Grand Valley.

On Feb. 17, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP, along with the Grand Valley Fire Department, responded to a residential fire at an apartment building located on Main Street in Grand Valley.

The investigation has determined that the fire was caused by an electrical issue within the apartment and has been deemed non-suspicious.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fire and wishes to speak with victim services can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

Impaired driving charges laid against Amaranth man on Valentine’s Day

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a driver with impaired operation related offences on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

On Feb. 14, just before 4 a.m., officers from Dufferin OPP received a call for service reporting a suspicious motor vehicle in the area of County Road 12 and 5 Sideroad in Amaranth. Officers located and stopped the motor vehicle and spoke with the driver, which led to an impaired operation investigation.

Ralph Cowan, 70, of Amaranth, has been charged with:

• Adult Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Adult Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Adult Fail to notify change of address

• Adult Fail to notify change of address – licence

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Resident faces impaired driving charge after putting vehicle in ditch

An Orangeville resident was recently charged with impaired driving by Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers.

On Feb. 13, shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch on McLaughlin Road, near Old Base Line Road, Caledon. During the interaction, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Justin La Bine, 43, of Orangeville, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation (80 plus)

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 6, 2025, to answer to the charge.

The listed charge has not been proven in court.

