Current & Past Articles » Letters

Iran: Options

April 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

by GWYNNE DYER

The Iranians know they have won, but President Trump doesn’t get it yet. He’s still at the stage of counting up the US and Israeli air-strikes and assuming that those numbers mean a US victory is possible. But five gets you ten that the Iranians are already thinking about nuclear weapons. Not their own, which don’t exist. America’s.

The current spate of American troop movements will last a little longer, as the 11th and 31st Marine Expeditionary Units and some 82nd Airborne troops (total 11-12,000 people) arrive in the region and the planners wait for Trump to decide which way to jump. He may even wait for the other 10,000 soldiers his people are now talking about to arrive. 

The US Navy is not crazy enough to send its big ships into the Persian Gulf, so the troops will have to redistributed into other, smaller forms of sea and air transport. Then they can try to land on Kharg Island or somewhere around the Strait of Hormuz if the order is given.

All this, therefore, could take us down to the end of April. In the United States, with the help of cowed media, Trump can probably persuade a large minority of American voters that some kind of secret peace negotiations with Iran are underway for that long. But not for much longer: the key US political deadline is the mid-term elections in November.

The only deal the Iranians will discuss is their five-point peace proposal: a complete end to the US/Israeli air strikes and the long-distance assassinations; payment of war damages and reparations; recognition of Iran’s right to control the Strait of Hormuz; an international guarantee that the US and Israel won’t attack them again; and Donald Trump’s head on a platter.

OK, I made that last bit up. The president can keep his head. But Iran’s other demands are deadly serious, even though there is no chance that Trump would accept them. (The Iranians don’t even mention of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program in their proposal, nor do they worry about what Israel will do. It will have to go along with whatever Trump chooses to do.)

What this tells us is that Iran’s new leaders just don’t care what the Americans do. They believe their control of the Strait of Hormuz beats every card in American hands – and they are probably right.

In fact, one gets the impression that the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corp’s list of demands (if that’s who wrote it) is meant to mock Trump, not to lead to any kind of negotiation. That’s sub-optimal behaviour on their part, of course, but the IGRC has had to absorb many insults and many bombs. They want time to relish their victory.

So, by late April/early May Trump will probably have only three options, all of them horrible from his point of view. 

The first choice is a deal with the Iranian regime. They might be ready to talk by then, but the deal would have to be on Iran’s terms: control of the Strait and an international guarantee that the US and Israel won’t attack Iran again, at the least. This would be deeply humiliating for Trump, because he couldn’t put any lipstick on that pig. 

 Alternatively, he could declare ‘victory’ and just walk away, but that wouldn’t unblock the Strait of Hormuz. America’s former allies in the Gulf would have to negotiate that deal themselves from a position of great weakness, and everybody except the less attentive half of MAGA would still know that he had been humiliated.

Or Trump could finally put American boots on the ground, hoping that seizing Kharg Island or a few bits of coastline around Hormuz would make the Iranians come to the table. However, that probably won’t work, because US troops couldn’t get very far inland (mountains) nor could they reopen the Strait (too few troops).

Nevertheless, this option will appeal to Trump because what he likes best is a single decisive action that makes the problem go away quickly. ‘Boots’ are exactly that sort of option, in theory, but what if they don’t do the job in practice? What’s left? Nukes, of course.

Only one teeny-weeny low-yield nuclear weapon, of course, exploded in one of Iran’s unpopulated deserts: that should be enough to make the stubborn Iranians come to the table and negotiate their surrender. Trump’s people could even claim that Iran was one week away from getting a nuclear weapon again; that has worked lots of times in the past.

My wife warned me not to discuss this possibility in public until some diplomat mentioned it first, because I would be called an alarmist. Well, some senior diplomat finally mentioned it (anonymously) – and yes, I am alarmed.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Ontario Provincial Police seek public assistanceto solve 2024 muder of Melancthon resident

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have renewed their appeal for public assistance in the homicide investigation of 65-year-old ...

Local educator launches national initiative on science literacy, Canadian space legacy

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new nation-wide education initiative aimed at improving science literacy and celebrating Canada’s role in space exploration ...

Dufferin OPP’s 2026 Polar Plunge to bring Canadian spirit to local ice rink 

Written By Sam Odrowski “Don’t think, just jump.” Those are the instructions that long-time polar plunger and Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean shares when asked ...

Shelburne author releases educational children’s book on mindfulness

Written By Constance Scrafield Shelburne teacher Christie Reid recently published her very first book, The Guide Inside. It’s a children’s book, designed to teach youngsters ...

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, ...

Shelburne Curling Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with open house

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART If you have ever driven by the Shelburne Curling Club and were curious about curling, you will have a chance to ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Common Ground: a fun blast from the past

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic ...

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support