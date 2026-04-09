Brian Blakeman returns to Shelburne with Northern Perspectives III exhibition

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is presenting a new exhibition this month as landscape artist Brian Blakeman returns with the third installment of his Northern Perspectives series.

The exhibition, running from April 6 to April 24, features a collection of paintings inspired by locations across the Bruce Peninsula and Northern Ontario.

Jessica Hanzel, recreation program development and special events coordinator for the Town of Shelburne, said that the town is eager to have Blakeman back due to consistent popular demand.

“We are happy to be welcoming Brian Blakeman back to the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery for his third exhibition,” she said.

“His shows have been very popular in the community, and we often hear from visitors asking when his work will be returning.”

Blakeman’s work focuses on natural landscapes, often depicting remote terrain, shorelines and forested environments that reflect the scale and character of Ontario’s geography. His paintings emphasize light, texture and seasonal variation.

Despite not being located in Shelburne himself, Blakeman has established a presence within the local arts community through previous exhibitions at the gallery. His earlier installments of Northern Perspectives drew consistent attendance, contributing to sustained public interest in his work and prompting his return for a third showing.

Hanzel said that while the artwork is of more northern rural areas, it resembles the terrain around Shelburne.

The exhibition itself is part of the Town of Shelburne’s broader efforts to provide accessible cultural programming within a municipal setting, making Northern Perspectives a suitable display in the town’s mission.

“While Brian is based outside of Shelburne, his work reflects landscapes and natural environments that are familiar to many in our region,” she said. “The exhibition contributes to the Town’s ongoing efforts to bring diverse artistic perspectives to the community.

The continuation of the series reflects both the artist’s ongoing exploration of northern subject matter and the gallery’s role in supporting returning exhibitors as part of its broader efforts to provide accessible cultural programming within a municipal setting.

An opening reception is scheduled for April 12 from 1 to 3 p.m., allowing visitors to meet Blakeman and view the collection.

The exhibition will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the gallery remains open to both residents and visitors throughout the exhibition period.

“We encourage residents and visitors to stop by the gallery to see the artwork in person and to attend the opening reception on April 12,” Hanzel said. “It offers a great opportunity to meet Brian and learn more about his work.”

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