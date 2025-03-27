Shelburne Wolves U11 Rep hockey team win Warriors Tournament

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves U11 Rep team are champions after travelling to St. Catharines and playing in the Warriors Tournament hosted by Niagara Sports & Entertainment.

The Warriors Tournament took place from March 14 to 16 at various arenas around St. Catharines.

Several divisions were competing in the tournament including U9, U11 AA, U11 A, U11 B/BB, U12 A, U13 A, U13 B/BB, U14 A, U15 B, and U15 BB teams from around the province.

The Wolves played four games to qualify to go to the final championship game.

Wolves goalie, Kash Squirrell, had an outstanding performance achieving three shut-outs over the weekend.

The Shelburne team started out with a strong effort in their first game, winning 13-0 over the Garden City Falcons.

In their second game, they had a 10-0 shut-out over the Stoney Creek Warriors.

On Saturday, the Wolves won their third game of the tournament with a 5-1 victory over the Prince Edward County Kings.

The Wolves got their third shut-out win of the tournament when they dispatched the Garden City Falcons 6-0.

They qualified to go to the tournament championship game on Sunday, March 16, at Seymour Hannah Arena.

The final game had the Wolves up against the Saugeen Valley Steelheads. The Steelheads were also coming to the final game undefeated for the tournament.

The Wolves played a solid game, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period.

The Steelheads were on the scoreboard with a goal in the second frame.

Shelburne scored two second-period goals to make it a 4-1 game with one period left to play.

A goal at the midway mark in the third period gave the Wolves a 5-1 lead.

The Saugeen team put out a good effort scoring two goals just 55 seconds apart to close the scoring gap.

But the Wolves scored with just 2:59 left on the clock to win the game 6-3 and claim the tournament championship.

In their second big success of the season, the Wolves won the Tier 1 championship series.

The Wolves claimed the title with a win over the Elmvale Coyotes.

They won Game One 4-3 on March 21, then followed up with a 7-2 win on home ice on March 23.

The Wolves will now move on to the OMHA finals on April 4-6.

