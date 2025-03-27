Current & Past Articles » General News

How to vote and show spirit for Honeywood

March 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Honeywood Arena has officially made it to the Final Four in the Kraft Hockeyville 2025 competition, bringing the community one step closer to securing vital funding for much-needed arena improvements.

The Honeywood Arena and Mulmur residents are calling on everyone across the country to vote for Honeywood at KraftHockeyville.ca. 

Voting opens on April 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET and runs until April 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. 

Voting is unlimited, so mark your calendars, spread the word, and cast as many votes as you can—every vote counts!

How You Can Help: 

• Vote as many times as you can on April 4 to April 5 at www.KraftHockeyville.ca. 

• Wear your jersey on April 4 to show your Honeywood pride 

• Share Honeywood’s story on social media and encourage others to vote

• Display a poster in a workplace, business or community space to spread the word. 

Let’s rally together, encourage friends and family to vote, and show all of Canada the unstoppable hockey spirit of Honeywood!



         

