Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

March 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

We have many exciting events for adults coming up in the next few weeks:

• April 16 at 12 p.m. – National Canadian Film Day: Join us at the Shelburne Public Library and watch “Force of Nature: The David Suzuki Movie”

• April 16 at 7 p.m. – Coffee, Conversation & Books featuring Sonia Day will be held at the Grand Valley Public Library

• April 26 at 2 p.m. – David T. Chapman will present Exploring Birds of Ontario III and give us tips and tricks to identify birds quickly in the wild

• May 4 at a to-be-determined time – A Library Literary Event featuring Robert Rotenberg will be held at the Shelburne Public Library.

Recommended read 

The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister: Since time immemorial, the Haddesley family has tended the cranberry bog. In exchange, the bog sustains them. The staunch seasons of their lives are governed by a strict covenant that is renewed each generation with the ritual sacrifice of their patriarch, and in return, the bog produces a “bog-wife.” Brought to life from vegetation, this woman is meant to carry on the family line. But when the bog fails–or refuses–to honor the bargain, the Haddesleys face an unknown future.

Why Molly recommends it: Equal parts Mexican Gothic and The Yellow Wallpaper, this latest offering from Chronister is also my new favourite eco-horror. This story’s gnawing anxiety and slow, creeping dread is somehow told in a brisk manner.



         

