Kick-off spring right with the Orangeville Lions Club’s 26th Annual Home & Garden Show

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Spring is here and with it comes the season of home improvement.

To assist residents of Orangeville and the surrounding area with their various improvement projects this spring, the Orangeville Lions Club is hosting its 26th Annual Home & Garden Show from April 4 to 6.

The three-day event will feature 135 exhibitors filling nearly 190 booths at the Orangeville Fairgrounds (247090 Five Sideroad).

“The Home & Garden Show gets people stepping out of hibernation and coming to meet vendors in the community to learn about what’s new and what they can do to improve their home for the summer,” said John Lackey of the Orangeville Lions, who’s helping organize the event.

The Home & Garden Show runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.

Organizers anticipate 6,000 to 7,000 people will drop in over the three days.

Businesses focused on real estate, gardening, landscaping, home renovations, pools, doors, windows, home décor and interior design will make up much of the Home & Garden Show.

“There’s quite a variety of businesses that come to the show, and I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to see what’s out there,” said Lackey.

There will also be nine not-for-profits organizations at the show and they’ll be educating attendees about the charitable work they do in the community.

“They’ll let people know what services they provide,” Lackey said. “That’s an important feature of the show as well. It gives the community some knowledge as to what services are out there and how they can support them.”

New this year is the Speakers Corner, which will be set up in the food court area of the fairgrounds on April 5 and 6. Vendors at the Home & Garden Show will be delivering presentations on a variety of topics geared toward attendees.

Georgian Shores Catering will be providing food options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the duration of the Home & Garden Show.

Admission and parking are free, but the event acts as a fundraiser for the Orangeville Lions Club. The not-for-profit takes in money from the businesses renting booths and hopes to raise over $40,000 this year.

Funds raised through the event go towards community projects and supporting other charities in the community. The Orangeville Lions have used money raised at past fundraisers to build the Lions Club Sports Park on Diane Drive and the BMX Park next to the Alder Recreation Centre.

The Town of Orangeville and local Lions Club have partnered to make significant upgrades to the BMX Park, and are converting it into a Pump Track Park.

The Orangeville Lions have committed $100,000 for the upgrades and conversion, featuring an all-new asphalt surface and modern design, allowing for a broad range of recreational activities.

Funds raised through the Home & Garden Show and other Orangeville Lions fundraisers enable the club to support projects like the BMX Park revitalization.

Some of the not-for-profit organizations that receive donations from the Orangeville Lions include minor sports teams, Skate Canada, Hospice Dufferin, Theatre Orangeville, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District, Orangeville Food Bank, Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin County and Bethell Hospice Foundation.

“There’s a whole raft of great charities in our community and we’re more than happy to support them,” said Lackey.

The Orangeville Lions Club recently celebrated 75 years in the community. The group was originally founded on April 12, 1949, with just 21 members. The Orangeville Lions now have well over 50.

The Lions will have a booth at the Home & Garden Show where attendees can learn about the organization’s work in the community and fill out a form to join.

If anyone is interested in joining the club but won’t be at the home show, they can email [email protected].

Lackey said he’d encourage everyone to stop by the Home & Garden show to support a good cause while seeing what’s available locally.

“Come and see what’s new for the Orangeville community,” Lackey smiled.

