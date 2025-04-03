Current & Past Articles » General News

Sections of Bruce Trail closed due to ice hazards

April 3, 2025

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Bruce Trail Conservancy’s Dufferin Hi-Land trail has been temporarily closed for the safety of visitors and volunteers as a result of an ice storm over the weekend.

Several areas along the Bruce Trail have been heavily impacted by the storm, these include Mono Cliffs, Boyne Valley and Black Bank, which covers all associated side trails between Mono Centre and Lavender. 

BTC staff and volunteers are in the process of assessing the damage and carefully planning for the removal of hazards.

During the assessment, other areas of the Bruce Trail may be temporarily closed. The BTC will provide further notices and updates about Trail closures and re-openings on its website, the Bruce Trail App and on the organization’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. 

The damage in these areas includes downed trees and branches, and the destruction of infrastructure such as bridges and boardwalks. In some sections, it may take several weeks to clear the hazards and debris to make the Bruce Trail safe and passable. Until that time, scheduled hikes and activities planned by Bruce Trail Clubs in these areas will be cancelled or postponed.  

“As we work to restore the affected areas of Canada’s oldest and longest marked footpath, we are also thinking of our many friends and neighbours across Ontario who have been impacted by the storm,” said Michael McDonald, Bruce Trail Conservancy CEO. 

“We are so grateful to our trail development and maintenance volunteers, staff and community partners, who will be working hard over the coming weeks to clear the Trail and make it safe to explore ahead of the summer hiking season.”   

In addition to the Dufferin Hi-Land Section of the Bruce Trail being closed, the entire Blue Mountains Section, including the main Bruce Trail and all associated side trails between Lavender and Craigleith are closed.



         

