Monthly Message: Be One of 1000 – small steps create big change for local youth

April 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

In 2017, a 14-year-old boy named Brody walked into a community space where Streams Community Hub was running its first summer camp. He was quiet, unsure of what to expect, but something about the atmosphere made him stay. It wasn’t just a camp — it was a place where he could create, where his ideas mattered, and where, for the first time in a long time, he felt like he truly belonged.

What started as a summer experience became something bigger. As the years passed, Brody kept coming back. He wasn’t just learning about the arts — he was discovering confidence, mentorship, and a sense of belonging.

But life wasn’t easy. He faced challenges no teenager should have to navigate. Struggles with mental health, homelessness, and personal hardships made his path uncertain. Yet, through it all, Streams was a constant. The doors were always open. Someone was always ready to listen.

Today, at 22, Brody is no longer just a participant — he’s a leader. He serves as general manager of Town Tees, the local social enterprise connected to Streams, mentoring young people and helping them find their own purpose. He’s proof that when a community invests in its youth, the impact isn’t temporary — it lasts for generations.

Brody’s story isn’t unique. There are countless young people in our community who need a safe place to belong, grow, and find their way forward.

That’s why we’ve launched the One of 1000 campaign — and why we’re asking you to be part of it.

What is One of 1000?

One of 1000 is a simple but powerful idea: if 1000 people commit to giving at least $10 a month, we can fully fund our programs and ensure more young people like Brody have a place to thrive.

It’s about strength in numbers. It’s about proving that when a community comes together, incredible things happen.

Here’s the reality: $10 a month — roughly the price of a weekly lottery ticket — is an investment that actually pays off by shaping the future of our youth.

People often think philanthropy requires deep pockets, but real change happens when everyday people step up in small, meaningful ways.

Together, 1000 donors giving $10 a month creates $120,000 in sustainable funding each year — money that allows Streams to:

• Offer free and low-cost arts education programs

• Provide scholarships for families who can’t afford extracurriculars

• Keep the doors open for kids who need a safe space after school

• Help youth build confidence, self-esteem, creativity, leadership skills, and career pathways

A small step can lead to big change.

Why now?

For nearly a decade, Streams Community Hub has removed barriers to arts education, created opportunities for kids who might otherwise miss out, and built a place where every child feels seen and valued.

But running a small charity comes with constant challenges. Sustainable, reliable funding is key to keeping our doors open for kids who need us. Grants come and go. One-time donations help in the short term. Right now, what we need most is steady, grassroots support from people who believe in the next generation.

This is our moment to create lasting change. And we’re inviting you to be part of it.

How you can join

Becoming One of 1000 is easy.

A simple commitment of at least $10 a month — less than what many of us spend on coffee or takeout — creates a powerful ripple effect.

Here’s how to take action today:

1. Visit streamshub.org/Oneof1000 – It takes less than two minutes to sign up.

2. Commit to giving at least $10 a month – A small, recurring gift that makes a huge impact.

3. Spread the word – Share Brody’s story. Encourage a friend to join.

Right now, the next Brody is out there — a child waiting for someone to believe in them.

Be One of 1000. Because every child deserves a place to belong, and every community is stronger when we invest in our future.

Final thoughts: Why your support matters

When Brody walked into his first Streams program at 14, he wasn’t in crisis — he was simply a kid looking for something meaningful to be part of. The work we do at Streams is preventive, not remedial. We don’t wait until young people are in trouble; we provide opportunities, mentorship, and safe spaces before they need to be “saved.”

But prevention takes time. The full impact of our work unfolds over the years — in the confidence they build, the dreams they pursue, and the choices they make because they know someone believes in them.

That’s why long-term, consistent support matters.

As One of 1000, your contributions are tax-deductible — because Streams Community Hub is a CRA-registered charity. But more than that, your giving makes you part of something bigger.

You’ll receive updates on how your support is changing lives. You’ll see the real impact of your generosity in our community. You’ll know that your investment is making a difference before a child reaches a crisis point.

Will you be One of 1000? Because when we invest in our youth, we invest in a stronger, brighter future for all of us.

Visit streamshub.org/Oneof1000 and sign up today.

Readers Comments (0)