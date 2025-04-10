Community Easter Dinner to be served at Trinity Primrose United Church free of charge

April 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Everyone deserves a hot meal around Easter.

However, this isn’t always the case, as some individuals face financial barriers or don’t have family to enjoy the holiday with.

To ensure everyone is looked after, the Rotary Club of Shelburne will hold a Community Easter Dinner at Trinity Primrose United Church (200 Owen Sound St., Shelburne) on Wednesday, April 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and anyone who may need or would enjoy an early Easter meal is encouraged to stop by.

“Join us for an early Easter dinner and share time with family, friends or to make new friends,” said Caroline Mach of the Shelburne Rotary Club.

Rotarians will serve ham, vegetables, potatoes and dessert to those in attendance.

This is the first year the local Rotary Club is holding a free Easter dinner event. Club members will determine if it will return next year depending on the community’s response this year.

The club is hoping and planning for up to 50 attendees.

The Community Easter Dinner is presented by Food For You, the Rotary Club of Shelburne, and Jimmy & Stef’s No Frills in Shelburne.

Readers Comments (0)