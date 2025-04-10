Current & Past Articles » General News

Community Easter Dinner to be served at Trinity Primrose United Church free of charge

April 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Everyone deserves a hot meal around Easter. 

However, this isn’t always the case, as some individuals face financial barriers or don’t have family to enjoy the holiday with. 

To ensure everyone is looked after, the Rotary Club of Shelburne will hold a Community Easter Dinner at Trinity Primrose United Church (200 Owen Sound St., Shelburne) on Wednesday, April 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and anyone who may need or would enjoy an early Easter meal is encouraged to stop by. 

“Join us for an early Easter dinner and share time with family, friends or to make new friends,” said Caroline Mach of the Shelburne Rotary Club. 

Rotarians will serve ham, vegetables, potatoes and dessert to those in attendance.

This is the first year the local Rotary Club is holding a free Easter dinner event. Club members will determine if it will return next year depending on the community’s response this year.

The club is hoping and planning for up to 50 attendees.

The Community Easter Dinner is presented by Food For You, the Rotary Club of Shelburne, and Jimmy & Stef’s No Frills in Shelburne.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. ...

Shelburne devastated by ice storm over weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents of Shelburne and North Dufferin are starting the process of cleaning up and recovering from the ...

Orangeville to Shelburne transit service extended

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team leave the ice with a playoff-style win 

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team is putting in a good effort in the playoffs and had a win in their ...

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support