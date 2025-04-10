Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne’s 2025 EDC Breakfast to focus on ‘navigating the tariff tightrope’ 

April 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Shelburne’s 2025 Economic Development Committee (EDC) Breakfast is coming to the local Legion early next month.

This year’s topic is, “Navigating the Tariff Tightrope: Securing Your Small Business’s Future,” and attendees will learn how to respond to increasingly hostile trade relations with the United States. 

Anyone wondering how to adapt and thrive in this uncertain environment is encouraged to attend the event, which runs from 6:30 to 9 a.m. on May 6 at the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 (203 William Street, Shelburne). 

Keynote speaker Rachel Battaglia, an economist from RBC, will provide valuable insight into the current tariff situation and its projected impact.

There will also be a focus on future forecasting, exploring opportunities and risks in the year ahead, and networking opportunities to connect with fellow business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders.

Tickets to the EDC Breakfast can be purchased in person at Shelburne Town Hall (203 Main Street East) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. It’s important to note, Town Hall is closed each day from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch hour. 

Tickets can also be bought online at eventbrite.ca/e/2025-shelburne-economic-development-committee-edc-breakfast-tickets.

Including HST, tickets cost $35.03 in-person or $38.82 through Eventbrite, due to fees.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to equip yourself with the knowledge and tools necessary to safeguard your business’s future and stay informed about the exciting growth happening right here in Shelburne!” reads a press release from the Town of Shelburne. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. ...

Shelburne devastated by ice storm over weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents of Shelburne and North Dufferin are starting the process of cleaning up and recovering from the ...

Orangeville to Shelburne transit service extended

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team leave the ice with a playoff-style win 

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team is putting in a good effort in the playoffs and had a win in their ...

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support