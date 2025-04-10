Shelburne’s 2025 EDC Breakfast to focus on ‘navigating the tariff tightrope’

April 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Shelburne’s 2025 Economic Development Committee (EDC) Breakfast is coming to the local Legion early next month.

This year’s topic is, “Navigating the Tariff Tightrope: Securing Your Small Business’s Future,” and attendees will learn how to respond to increasingly hostile trade relations with the United States.

Anyone wondering how to adapt and thrive in this uncertain environment is encouraged to attend the event, which runs from 6:30 to 9 a.m. on May 6 at the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 (203 William Street, Shelburne).

Keynote speaker Rachel Battaglia, an economist from RBC, will provide valuable insight into the current tariff situation and its projected impact.

There will also be a focus on future forecasting, exploring opportunities and risks in the year ahead, and networking opportunities to connect with fellow business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders.

Tickets to the EDC Breakfast can be purchased in person at Shelburne Town Hall (203 Main Street East) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. It’s important to note, Town Hall is closed each day from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch hour.

Tickets can also be bought online at eventbrite.ca/e/2025-shelburne-economic-development-committee-edc-breakfast-tickets.

Including HST, tickets cost $35.03 in-person or $38.82 through Eventbrite, due to fees.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to equip yourself with the knowledge and tools necessary to safeguard your business’s future and stay informed about the exciting growth happening right here in Shelburne!” reads a press release from the Town of Shelburne.

