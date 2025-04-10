Current & Past Articles » General News

Local businesses in search of new employees at the Shelburne Career Fair 

April 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Unemployed residents of Dufferin County will soon have a great opportunity to find a job. 

The Shelburne Career Fair is being held at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on April 24 from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Local businesses are looking to meet with individuals interested in securing employment. 

Attendees can talk directly to companies that need workers now, learn about jobs they may have never known existed and find out what skills local employers are looking for. Job fair attendees can also receive expert tips to improve their resumes. 

The Shelburne Career Fair is for anyone who’s looking for their first real job, wants a job closer to home, or wants a better job than they currently have. Individuals who are thinking about trying something completely different may also benefit from attending the fair.

“Instead of filling out forms online and never hearing back, meet real people who can hire you on the spot! Bring your resume and you might get interviewed right there!” reads a press release from the Town of Shelburne on the career fair.

“Don’t miss this chance to change your life with one visit. The Shelburne Career Fair connects you directly with employers who are eager to meet hard-working people like you!”

No signup or registration is required to attend the Shelburne Career Fair. Simply show up and connect with potential employers.

Participating businesses at the fair include Pine River Institute, Ice River Sustainable Solutions, Attridge Transportation Inc., KTH Shelburne, Chapman’s, SPS, Canadian Armed Forces, Upper Grand District School Board, Kal Tire, McDonald’s, Data Cable Co., the County of Dufferin and Hill’ N Dale Landscaping. 

The Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, where the Shelburne Career Fair will be held, is located at 200 Fiddle Park Lane, Shelburne.

For more information, go to: shelburne.ca/en/news/2025-job-fair.aspx



         

