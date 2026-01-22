Current & Past Articles » Police news

Amaranth man charged with impaired driving

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged an Amaranth resident with impaired operation-related offences. The OPP reminds the public that impaired driving is unacceptable and poses a serious risk to everyone on the road.

On Jan. 17, just before 8:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver. Officers located the individual on Station Street in the Township of Amaranth, conducted a traffic stop, and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Tyler Murdoch, a 48-year-old male from Amaranth, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.



         

