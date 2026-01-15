Amaranth man faces charges in Shelburne break and enters

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

A police search of an Amaranth home may have closed five break and enter and related fraud investigations.

OPP in Dufferin County executed a search warrant at the home on Jan. 10 and arrested a 40-year-old Amaranth man.

He is allegedly responsible for a spree of break and enters and fraud incidents from December 2025 into early January 2026 in and around Shelburne.

Members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), in collaboration with uniformed officers, initially identified and arrested the individual in connection with two of the break and enters. Then further investigation linked the same individual to the other incidents.

The man has been charged with five counts of break and enter to commit an indictable offence, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, theft of a credit card, two counts of using the stolen credit card, and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Seized by police from the residence was a stolen cash register from a pharmacy break and enter, stolen lottery tickets, and clothing believed to have been worn during the offences.

The accused was held for a bail hearing in Orangeville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 , or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at: crimestopperssdm.com

Readers Comments (0)