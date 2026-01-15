AMBER Alerts save lives: Your help could mean the difference for a child in danger

January 15, 2026

January 13 marked AMBER Alert Awareness Day, and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding Ontarians that AMBER Alerts are a call for the public’s help to find a child in danger.

An AMBER Alert is an emergency broadcast that is issued in the event of a child abduction. It is only issued when the abducted child is believed to be at imminent risk of bodily harm or death.

When the alert is issued, the description of the child (and, if available, the alleged suspect or involved vehicle) is immediately broadcast through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices via Alert Ready, Canada’s emergency alerting system.

The issuing of an AMBER Alert is not taken lightly. Before an AMBER Alert is issued, specific guidelines must be met, and all of the following criteria must be satisfied:

1. The law enforcement agency believes a child under 18 years of age has been abducted.

2. The law enforcement agency believes the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

3. There is enough descriptive information about one or more of the following: the child, the abductor, and/or the vehicle, which is sufficient to allow the law enforcement agency to believe that an immediate broadcast alert will help in locating the child.

During an AMBER Alert, time is critical. If you see or hear an alert, you should watch for the child, suspect and/or vehicle described, and report tips or sightings immediately by calling 9-1-1.

Calling 911 to complain about an AMBER Alert is considered public mischief and may result in charges.

Learn more about AMBER Alerts and how you can help by visiting opp.ca/AMBERAlert.

