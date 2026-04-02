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‘Back to the 80s’ musical, taking audiences backwards through time

April 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Marie Hoy-Kenny

Shelburne audiences are in for a high-energy, nostalgic treat this spring as LP Stage Productions brings Back to the 80s: The Totally Awesome Musical! to the stage at Grace Tipling Hall (203 Main St. E.).

Running from May 1 to 10, the production promises a vibrant celebration of one of music’s most iconic decades. With colourful costumes, big hair, and a soundtrack packed with 80s hits, the show invites audiences of all ages to relive, or discover, the magic of the era.

LP Stage Productions Inc., a non-profit theatre company founded in 2011 by Alison Port and Dale Lundy, continues its mission of bringing professional-quality theatre to smaller communities. With over 30 years of combined experience, the founders have built a company known for energetic productions and inclusive casts.

“This show is just pure fun,” say Dundalk local Alison Port. “Audiences can expect wild hair, lots of hairspray, and a real trip down memory lane. The music and dancing will have people moving in their seats — and for the finale megamix, they’re welcome to stand up and boogie with the cast.”

The musical follows Corey, a high school senior navigating the familiar terrain of the ups and downs of adolescence. Narrated by an older version of Corey, the story unfolds as a humorous and heartfelt look back at youth, with a tone reminiscent of classic time-travel comedies.

Adding a special touch, Peter Duncan takes on the role of older Corey — a full-circle moment, as his daughter previously performed in the same show with the company in 2011.

This year’s production features a wide age range of performers, from children as young as eight to adults, including several newcomers to the stage. The cast has been rehearsing three times a week, tackling the challenges of 80s pop music, which, despite its catchy sound, has proven more complex than expected.

“We chose this show to move away from our usual early-era productions and give both kids and adults a chance to really learn pop music,” Port explains. “It’s been a challenge, especially with many new performers, but their dedication has been incredible.”

Audiences can also expect a few surprises along the way, with unexpected characters and even the occasional pop star, making playful appearances.

Tickets are $18 general admission and are available online through Eventbrite, at the box office, or at the door.

With its mix of comedy, music, and audience participation, Back to the 80s is shaping up to be a lively community event that celebrates both local talent and timeless tunes.



         

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