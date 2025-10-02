Current & Past Articles » General News

Belfountain Bicentennial this weekend: Here’s what you need to know

October 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Riley Murphy

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Belfountain Heritage Society has been working for months to prepare a day of fun celebrating Belfountain’s 200th Birthday and history.

Sarah Bohan, President, Belfountain Heritage Society & Chair, Belfountain Bicentennial Committee, said the bicentennial is a “great way that the Region of Peel, Town of Caledon, and the community can come together to deliver a phenomenal celebration.”

The day will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with parades, live music, and ceremonies in between.

While celebrations are underway, road closures will be in effect on Bush Street and Mississauga Road off of Woodland Ct.

They will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so be sure to plan ahead of time.

Free shuttles will run throughout the event, starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m., with service provided as needed.

The free parking and shuttle service will operate from the Caledon Ski Club’s West Lodge, located at 17431 Mississauga Road.

The parade will begin shortly after the event starts at 11 am.

It will feature the Sandhill Pipes & Drums Band, the 2nd York Militia & Canadian Volunteers of 1812 re-enactment company, horses, vintage cars, the Erin Air Cadets, and more.

Those in attendance are encouraged to arrive and dress in vintage or heritage attire.

Those interested in participating in the parade must pre-register at www.belfountain-heritage.com/parade-sign-up#registration.

Following the parade will be the opening ceremonies, during which a commemorative statue unveiling will take place, as well as the unveiling of a historical plaque from the Town of Caledon.

During the opening ceremony, guests will be invited to view the community garden and Indigenous placemaking feature in Belfountain.

This project involved collaboration with the Belfountain Heritage Society partner with the Region of Peel consulted with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations and the Town of Caledon to create this healing garden. 

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations provided ideas on traditional plantings and a planter.

The canoe is made of cedar, and inside are traditional indigenous plants. 

The MCFN logo and reference to the Ajetance Treaty #19, 1818 – the words “As Long as the River Flows” – is an expression used in early treaties to suggest a relationship that will last forever, or as long as the river flows or grass grows.

Following the opening ceremony, live music will begin at 12:45 p.m.

This will feature MAXIMUM 60s and Golden Country Classics Band.

Historical re-enactments will begin at Foresters Park at 1.30 p.m. and run until 4.30 p.m.

This event will include battle re-enactments, mini-militia, and musket demonstrations.

Also featured at the event will be a scavenger hunt, Heritage Art Show and displays, and a Vendors’ Market. There will also be free horse-drawn wagon rides.

Donuts will be supplied from Downey’s Farm, and apples and apple cider from Spirit Tree Estate Cidery.

Brar’s in Erin Mills will be supplying samosas.

For this day only, everyone will be a “Belfountain Resident”, and can enter Credit Valley Conservation’s Belfountain property for free.

They will also have various displays available.

To commemorate this day of celebration and parade, the Belfountain Heritage Society has been drawing inspiration from the 150th celebration old photographs and videos.

This year’s event will feature a videographer and photographer to ensure that, for years to come, and possibly even during the 250th celebration, residents and community members can look back and remember this historical moment.

Bohan shared that they are incredibly proud to have this unique opportunity to celebrate the community and that the community stepped up to volunteer and make it happen.

To volunteer with the event, visit www.belfountain-heritage.com/volunteer.

A final free art and poster workshop will be held at the Belfountain Community Hall on Saturday, September 27.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Four decades of serving the local community

Shelburne Home Hardware and Building Centre celebrates 40 years Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Past and present staff members, local dignitaries and ...

Local initiative provides essential supplies for students

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The start of a new school year is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support