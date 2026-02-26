Both CDDHS basketball teams to compete in District 4 championships

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boys’ basketball teams will be going to the District 4 championship games after winning their semi-final games on home court.

Both the junior and senior teams have advanced after wins in the CDDHS gym on Friday, Feb. 20.

Junior

The Junior boys Royals team entered the semi-finals as the District’s first-place team with a 7-1 record. The squad averaged 64 points per game this year.

In the semi-final playoff game, the Royals faced the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines.

The Royals took an early lead in Friday’s game and were ahead 37-10 at halftime.

With a strong showing on both offence and defence, the Royals extended that lead to 47-17 by the end of the third quarter.

The final was a 60-31 win for the Royals, and they earned the right to advance to the District 4 championship game.

“It was a good game. I think we passed the ball around pretty good and got some nice open shots,” summed up Royals point guard Lincoln Lannigan after the game. “On defence we ran our zone and it worked really well – they couldn’t get by us.”

Teammate, shooting guard Jayden Ferreira, said that spacing on the court and communication were key factors in the win.

“We had a rough start, but then after halfway through the first quarter we got our team back together and started playing as a team,” Jayden said. “We were passing the ball, moving around and running our offence and playing good defence. On offence, spacing was a big thing. On defence, communication was a big part of it.”

In the championship final, the Royals will be up against Erin District High School.

Erin finished in second place in the regular season with a 7-1 record – the same as Centre Dufferin – so this final game is going to be a real battle between two really good teams.

The winning team will go on to compete at the regional CWOSSA level.

The District 4 junior championship was scheduled to take place at Centre Dufferin on Wednesday, Feb. 25, with results not available at press time.

Senior

The Centre Dufferin Royals senior boys basketball team will be going to the District 4 championship game after winning 72-49 over the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville in their semi-final playoff game.

The Royals arrived at the semi-final as the second-place team in the District 4 standings with a 6-2 record.

Westside finished the regular season in third place with a 5-3 record and was considered a tough competitor for the Royals.

Over the season, the Royals averaged 60 points per game.

In the other senior semi-final game, first-place Erin District High School defeated Norwell District Secondary School 50-38 to earn the right to advance to the District 4 championship game.

Erin ended the regular season with a 6-2 record.

The final game between Shelburne and Erin will be a highly competitive match-up between two evenly matched teams.

The senior final championship game was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 25, in Erin.

Results were not available at press time.

The winning team will go on to compete at the regional CWOSSA level.

Readers Comments (0)