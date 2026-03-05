Current & Past Articles » General News

Canadian women’s entrepreneurship surges, but equal representation remains elusive

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Canadian women have taken the business world by storm over the last 50 years, more than doubling the number of female-owned businesses.

While women owned less than 10 per cent of Canadian businesses in the mid-1970s, they now own roughly 20 per cent of all private-sector businesses in Canada today.

However, greater advocacy is needed to achieve true gender parity in the business world. Male ownership accounts for the remaining, approximately 80 per cent, of businesses, and women face systemic challenges when pursuing entrepreneurship.

To help close the gap, the Government of Canada launched the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES) in 2018, a nearly $7 billion initiative that offers a variety of supportive programs.

“Studies show that advancing gender equality and women’s participation in the economy can add billions in GDP. Since creating Canada’s first-ever Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, our government has helped hundreds of thousands of women start new businesses, grow their existing businesses and expand into global markets. Investing in women entrepreneurs isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s an economic imperative and a smart strategy for a thriving future,” said Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business.

One challenge that women face when starting a business is access to financing. To address this, the WES Inclusive Women Venture Capital Initiative is helping to create a more equitable venture capital environment. The initiative funds projects that “strengthen and build a more inclusive venture capital environment for Canadian women,” according to the Government of Canada.

Another key support to address funding challenges is the WES’s Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, which provides loans of up to $50,000 to female entrepreneurs and business owners.

The WES Ecosystem Fund helps strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem’s capacity and provides the resources women entrepreneurs need to launch or grow a business.

The WES’s Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub provides a one-stop source of knowledge, data and best practices for female entrepreneurs. The hub is a collaboration between 10 regional hubs, more than 250 organizations and thousands of women entrepreneurs.

To date, over 400,000 women have been supported through the WES strategy.

“Women-owned businesses are not only driving economic growth through job creation but also bringing in higher revenues year over year, generating over $90 billion in sales revenue across Canada, and accounting for more than 865,000 jobs,” said Wendy Cukier, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategy at Toronto Metropolitan University.

“There are also multiplier effects of SMEs, including those owned by women, across sectors and communities. And women are more likely to contribute to sustainable development goals. There is a surge in women-founded companies across sectors from technology and finance to health care and consumer goods, attracting significant investment and market attention. As we move into challenging times, we need to ensure women entrepreneurs are central to strategies for resilience and self-sufficiency.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne author releases educational children’s book on mindfulness

Written By Constance Scrafield Shelburne teacher Christie Reid recently published her very first book, The Guide Inside. It’s a children’s book, designed to teach youngsters ...

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, ...

Shelburne Curling Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with open house

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART If you have ever driven by the Shelburne Curling Club and were curious about curling, you will have a chance to ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Common Ground: a fun blast from the past

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic ...

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support