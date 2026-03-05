Current & Past Articles » General News

CDDHS Royals girls’ varsity hockey team compete for District 4 championship

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls’ varsity hockey team competed for the District 4 championship on Thursday, Feb. 26.

In the final, the Royals were up against the Erin District High School Raiders at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne.

The Royals finished in first place in the regular season with an 8-2- 2 record.

They dispatched the Westside Secondary School Thunder in the semi-final round of the playoffs.

Erin finished in second place with a 7-4-1 record, setting up the final match between the two top teams in the District.

The Erin team reached the playoffs after knocking out Wellington Heights Secondary School in the semi-final.

The Royals opened the scoring in the championship game with a goal in the first period.

Erin tied it up with 4:34 left on the clock, then went ahead with a goal late in the period to take a 2-1 lead.

The Raiders scored the only goal in the second period to lead 3-1 with one frame remaining.

Both teams were getting chances in the third period, but some hot goaltending stopped both teams from putting the puck in the back of the net.

The Royals put up a good effort in the third period, trying to get back into the game and tie it. However, they couldn’t score.

Erin won the game 3-1 to claim the District title.

“I think Erin out-played us, we were not first to the puck,” summed up Royals Centre Addi Horner after the game. “They came at us right from the start, and we didn’t start on time today.”

Horner added, “On offence we had a lot of chances. Our passing was good, but their goalie played really good. On defence we did good on back-checking and getting back.”

The Royals were disappointed at the loss, but at the same time, took pride in a well-played season.

“Our season was great,” Addi said. “We finished first in the season, just not in the finals.”

The Erin team will now compete in the regional CWOSSA competition. 



         

