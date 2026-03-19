Centre Dufferin athletes achieve success at OFSAA wrestling competition

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Five Centre Dufferin District High School athletes competed at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations wrestling championships this year and had good results over the two-day competition.

OFSAA wrestling was held at Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough on March 3 and 4.

To reach the provincial level of competition, the athletes first had to qualify at local and regional events.

The top three competitors in their division in District 4 advanced to the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) regional competition at Centre Wellington District High School on Feb. 23.

Only the top two from CWOSAA advanced to OFSAA.

Centre Dufferin had a good showing in the sport this season. Of the 15 wrestlers on the school team, five advanced to the top level.

Centre Dufferin wrestling coach Adrian Brown said he was very proud of the accomplishments of this year’s wrestling team.

“Everyone won a match at OFSAA, which was fantastic,” Brown said. “For two of our competitors, it was their first OFSAA competition, so for them to win matches was outstanding. The standouts were Abi Amsing – she won three matches on her first day, and then lost her first match on the second day, which placed her top 12 in the province.”

He added, “Braydon McInroy went 5-0. On the first day, he didn’t give up a single point against. On the second day, he pretty much rolled over the competition and won both of his matches in a pretty dominant fashion. We’re very happy with the season. As far as the whole season goes, its the most wins per wrestler, wins per tournament, and the most medals we’ve ever brought home. This was only the second time ever that our school has won a gold medal at OFSAA.”

Over 900 athletes from around the province competed at OFSSA wrestling this year.

The Centre Dufferin athletes who competed at OFSAA include:

• Ava Dresar, Grade 10, competed in the 64 kg girls division. Ava went 1-2 during the competition.

• Kaitlyn Walker, Grade 12, competed in the 72 kg girls division. Kaitlyn went 1-2 in competition.

• Musa Mangat, Grade 11, competed in the 54 kg boys division. A returning OFSAA silver medalist, now up two weight classes, Musa went 1-2 in competition.

• Brayden McInroy, Grade 12, competed in the 61 kg boys division. Brayden won the gold medal in his division. This was Brayden’s fourth time at OFSAA competition.

Also competing at the university level for the past three seasons, he has competed at eight university tournaments.

Brayden suffered an ankle sprain a week before OFSAA but was able to adapt his game plan during competition.

“A week before at the regionals, I messed up my foot in the final,” Brayden explained. “We were in a weird position and my ankle popped. I let it rest and tried to get it as good as it could be for OSAA, and I got the job done. The first day I had three matches and each of those went 10-0. The second day was the semi-final and finals match.”

Brayden won his final match 15-4 to claim the gold.

“It was a good experience at OFSAA,” Brayden said. “We brought the most people we ever brought to OFSSA wrestling, so it was nice to have my teammates there.”

Brayden will continue wrestling at the university level, with a goal of competing in the Olympics.

The Centre Dufferin District High School wrestling team had a successful season and is looking forward to next year’s competition.

Readers Comments (0)