Current & Past Articles » General News

Centre Dufferin girls hockey team defeats Westside in District 4 semi-finals

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a game that had to go into overtime to decide a winner and provided an exciting day for both players and fans when the Centre Dufferin District High Schools (CDDHS) Royals met the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville in their District 4 semi-final playoff game on Monday, Feb. 23.

Centre Dufferin came to the semi-final as the top-seeded team after finishing first in the District standings with an 8-2-2 record.

Westside finished in fourth place in the standings with a 3-7-2 record.

District 4 girls’ hockey is played as a series of tournament days at different venues in different towns. On tournament days, each team plays three games.

The semi-final game got underway at 12 p.m., with many fans in the stands.

Westside opened the scoring with the first goal.

Centre Dufferin tied it up in the second period to make it a 1-1 game.

The Royals went ahead on a breakaway and a goal to take the lead, then followed up with another goal to make it a 3-1 game heading into the second period.

It was the third period that really turned the game around when Westside scored to close the gap.

The Thunder scored again with 3:07 remaining in the third period to tie the game at three.

Westside got a penalty, and the Royals went on the power play with a wild effort to get the lead with only a couple of minutes left on the clock.

When the buzzer sounded to end the third period, the game was still tied, and the game went into a regulation ten-minute overtime period.

The Royals scored at 1:48 into the four-on-four OT period to win the game 4-3 and earn the right to advance to the District championship.

“It was a rough game, and it was a tie so it was pretty scary, but we came back and put ourselves together,” summed up Royals forward Jaycee Aikins after the game. “The four-on-four (overtime) made me even more nervous because there was so much more space on the ice. We got the puck back, went down and scored.”

Teammate Brook Baird, who plays left wing, said she thought her team played a solid game during the semi-final match-up.

“I thought we played well. We don’t always play great against Westside, but I think the powerplays helped us,” Brook said. “We did well on dumping on the puck and chasing it, and crashing the net. I think crashing the net really helped out because that goalie is pretty good and you just need to get in front of the net and shovel.”

In the other District 4 girls’ hockey semi-final, Erin District High School defeated Wellington Heights Secondary School 2-1.

Erin finished second in the regular season with a 7-4-1 record.

This sets up the top two teams in District 4 for this year’s championship game. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne author releases educational children’s book on mindfulness

Written By Constance Scrafield Shelburne teacher Christie Reid recently published her very first book, The Guide Inside. It’s a children’s book, designed to teach youngsters ...

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, ...

Shelburne Curling Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with open house

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART If you have ever driven by the Shelburne Curling Club and were curious about curling, you will have a chance to ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Common Ground: a fun blast from the past

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic ...

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support