Centre Dufferin Royals basketball teams remain in first place

February 12, 2026 · 0 Comments



Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The junior and senior Centre Dufferin District High School basketball teams are having a good season, with both of them in first place in the District 4 standings.

Junior

The Junior Royals team is currently in first place in the District 4 standings with a 6-1 record.

The squad has averaged almost 65 points per game this season while allowing just 29.5 points per game.

Up against Emmanuel Christian High School on the court at Centre Dufferin on Wednesday, Feb. 4, the Royals delivered another convincing win.

At halftime, the Royals were leading 46-6. At the end of the third quarter, they had extended that lead to 58-13.

The final was a 71-19 Centre Dufferin win.

“It was a pretty good game,” said Royals point guard William Verduin. “I think we’re pretty confident that we’ll be going to CWOSSA.”

Teammate Charlie French said he thought the team played well.

“I thought it was a good game. We played well, I mean we beat them by over 50 points,” Charlie said. “We played well as a team and we all did our part. It’s been a good season. We’ve definitely grown since the start of the season. I believe we have gotten better as the season has gone on. We are meshing as a team and playing together. It’s all coming together.”

The Royals junior team will play their final regular-season game on the road against Wellington Heights on Feb. 11.

District 4 junior playoffs are scheduled to get underway with the semi-final round games on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Senior

The Royals senior boys’ team is in first place in the District 4 standings with a 5-2 record.

The Centre Dufferin team has averaged 57.7 points per game over their seven times on the court while averaging 48.8 points against.

In their most recent game, the Royals won 72-57 over Emmanuel Christian High School on the court at Centre Dufferin. It was their fifth win of the season.

The Royals senior team will play their final regular-season game on the road against Norwell District Secondary School on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The District 4 senior playoffs are scheduled to get underway with semi-final games on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Readers Comments (0)