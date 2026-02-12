Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin Royals basketball teams remain in first place

February 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments


Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The junior and senior Centre Dufferin District High School basketball teams are having a good season, with both of them in first place in the District 4 standings.

Junior

The Junior Royals team is currently in first place in the District 4 standings with a 6-1 record.

The squad has averaged almost 65 points per game this season while allowing just 29.5 points per game.

Up against Emmanuel Christian High School on the court at Centre Dufferin on Wednesday, Feb. 4, the Royals delivered another convincing win.

At halftime, the Royals were leading 46-6. At the end of the third quarter, they had extended that lead to 58-13.

The final was a 71-19 Centre Dufferin win.

“It was a pretty good game,” said Royals point guard William Verduin. “I think we’re pretty confident that we’ll be going to CWOSSA.”

Teammate Charlie French said he thought the team played well.

“I thought it was a good game. We played well, I mean we beat them by over 50 points,” Charlie said. “We played well as a team and we all did our part. It’s been a good season. We’ve definitely grown since the start of the season. I believe we have gotten better as the season has gone on. We are meshing as a team and playing together. It’s all coming together.”

The Royals junior team will play their final regular-season game on the road against Wellington Heights on Feb. 11.

District 4 junior playoffs are scheduled to get underway with the semi-final round games on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Senior

The Royals senior boys’ team is in first place in the District 4 standings with a 5-2 record.

The Centre Dufferin team has averaged 57.7 points per game over their seven times on the court while averaging 48.8 points against.

In their most recent game, the Royals won 72-57 over Emmanuel Christian High School on the court at Centre Dufferin. It was their fifth win of the season.

The Royals senior team will play their final regular-season game on the road against Norwell District Secondary School on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The District 4 senior playoffs are scheduled to get underway with semi-final games on Wednesday, Feb. 18. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Theatre Orangeville’s Common Ground: a fun blast from the past

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic ...

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Melancthon mayor ‘shocked’ by raid at local scrapyard

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items ...

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support