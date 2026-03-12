Dufferin County snowmobile trails closed for the season

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments
The snowmobile trails in Dufferin County are officially closed for the 2025-2026 season.
“We want to thank the Dufferin Drift Busters, Orangeville Snowmobile Club, and Hillsburgh Snow Roamers for their hard work in maintaining the trails and providing an excellent experience for riders this winter,” reads a statement from Dufferin OPP.
“Please respect the landowners and stay off the trails until they reopen next season. Additionally, the rail line trail is also closed and will reopen for ATV use on May 1, 2026, weather permitting.”
