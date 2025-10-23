Dufferin OPP asks public to remain vigilant during period of increased theft from businesses

October 23, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in collaboration with local businesses, is alerting the community to a noticeable increase in theft-related incidents during the months of October, November, and December.

As the busy holiday season approaches, businesses are encouraged to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to safeguard their property, staff, and customers. There is typically a rise in shoplifting, theft from commercial properties, and other retail-related crimes, this time of year.

Common Theft Tactics

• Distraction techniques: One individual diverts staff attention while another commits the theft.

• Concealment: Items are hidden in bags, clothing, or strollers.

• After-hours break-ins: Businesses with limited lighting or surveillance may be targeted.

• Busy periods: Offenders often take advantage of peak hours when staff are occupied.

Theft Prevention Tips for Businesses

• Secure high-value items and position them away from entrances.

• Ensure security cameras are fully operational and cover key areas, including entrances, exits, and cash registers.

• Train staff to recognize suspicious behaviour and respond appropriately.

• Restrict access to staff-only areas and stockrooms.

• Display signage indicating the use of surveillance cameras.

• Maintain adequate lighting both inside and outside the premises.

• Minimize on-site cash and make regular, discreet bank deposits.

The Dufferin OPP will continue working closely with local business owners, Business Improvement Areas (BIAs), and community partners throughout the fall and holiday season to promote safety and prevent crime.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety and to working in partnership with the community to prevent and investigate crime. Community awareness and vigilance play a key role in helping keep our local commercial areas safe,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Anyone with information about suspicious or unlawful activity, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)