Dufferin OPP asks the public to build snow forts away from roadways and snow banks

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding residents that while building snow forts and tunnels is a favourite winter pastime, it can become dangerous if proper precautions aren’t taken.

With recent snowfall creating large, towering snowbanks, it’s tempting to start digging and building. However, snow structures built near roadways and driveways pose serious risks. Snowplows and passing vehicles can shift or collapse snowbanks without warning, turning a fun afternoon into a potentially life-threatening situation – especially if children are hidden from view.

Each year, emergency crews respond to incidents involving snow forts constructed too close to roads. Although roadside snowbanks may seem like the perfect building spot, they are not safe play areas. Drivers and plow operators may be unable to see a child playing in or around a snow structure near the street.

This is not just a local concern. Communities across Ontario face similar risks during the winter months. Municipalities throughout the province are encouraged to promote safe building locations and remind families to choose appropriate areas where children can enjoy winter activities without being exposed to traffic hazards.

Residents are urged to select safer spots for snow play, such as backyards, parks, or other designated play areas. With a little planning and awareness, families can enjoy the season while preventing avoidable accidents.

Dufferin OPP asks the community to work together to keep winter full of fun – not emergencies. Stay safe and make smart choices when enjoying the snow.

Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety through proactive, community-focused policing and appreciate the public’s ongoing support in helping keep neighbourhoods safe.

