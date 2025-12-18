Dufferin OPP issue notices about shoplifting, snowplows and frozen water

OPP warn the public of rise in shoplifting and porch pirates

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are reminding residents and local businesses to remain vigilant during the holiday season, as December is historically one of the busiest times of the year for both shoplifting and package thefts-commonly known as “porch piracy.”

With increased foot traffic in retail stores and a surge in online shopping, opportunistic thieves often take advantage of the busy season. The Dufferin OPP encourages everyone to take simple steps to help prevent crime and protect their property.

Holiday shopping safety tips

• Stay aware of your surroundings while shopping

• Keep purses closed and secured; keep wallets in front pockets

• Do not leave purchased items visible inside your vehicle

• Park in well-lit areas and lock your vehicle at all times

• Avoid leaving bags or personal items unattended

Preventing porch pirates

• Track deliveries and bring packages inside promptly

• Sign up for delivery alerts from couriers

• Consider using parcel lockers, pickup locations, or workplace delivery

• Install a doorbell camera or visible home security system

• Ask a trusted neighbour to collect packages when you’re away

The Dufferin OPP encourages retailers to ensure adequate staff coverage during peak hours, maintain clear sightlines throughout stores, and secure high-value merchandise.

“While the holiday season should be a time of enjoyment, it unfortunately also brings increased theft activity,” says the Dufferin OPP. “A few preventive measures can go a long way in keeping your holidays safe.”

If you witness suspicious activity or have information related to thefts or other unlawful behaviour, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Dufferin OPP remind motorists of snowplow safety as winter

conditions arrive

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists and residents to exercise caution around snowplows as winter weather arrives across the region.

Snowplows are essential to keeping roads safe, but the size, weight, and limited visibility of these vehicles can create significant hazards when drivers or homeowners do not give them the space they need to operate.

Snowplows carry large amounts of heavy equipment, can weigh several tonnes, and require extended stopping distances. Passing too closely or attempting to overtake a working plow can be extremely dangerous. The Dufferin OPP urges motorists to stay well back, be patient, and allow operators to clear the roads safely.

Safety Tips for Motorists

• Keep a safe distance behind snowplows, if you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you

• Never pass a working snowplow; whiteout conditions behind a plow can make visibility zero

• Reduce speed, drive according to road conditions, and watch for sudden stops or turns

• Allow extra travel time during winter weather events

Winter Parking & Property Reminders

• Refrain from parking on the street during prohibited winter parking hours, allowing plows to do their job effectively

• Do not push or blow snow from driveways onto the roadway, as this creates unexpected hazards for drivers and plow operators

• Avoid placing garbage bins or recycling at the roadside too early, especially during overnight hours

• Keep children away from roadside snowbanks when plows are operating

Our plow operators work tirelessly through harsh weather conditions and long shifts to keep our roads safe. Giving them the space they need allows them to return home to their families safely and allows you to get to your destination safely with yours.

Ontario Provincial Police urge the public to be cautious near bodies of water

Snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and skiing are all great ways to get exercise throughout the winter season.

But when enjoying recreational activities in the snow, it’s important to remember that frozen bodies of water can pose a threat.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging the public to exercise extreme caution when near bodies of water, and to remember, “no ice is safe ice,” even if it appears frozen.

“Early-season ice is often dangerously thin and unpredictable. While some people enjoy snowmobiling or motorized recreational vehicles on frozen lakes and waterways, current ice conditions greatly increase the risk of breaking through the ice and experiencing cold-water immersion, which can become life-threatening within minutes,” reads a statement from Central Region OPP. “Taking unnecessary risks not only endangers individuals but also puts emergency responders in harm’s way during rescue efforts.”

The OPP warns that snowmobilers and anyone on a motorized recreational vehicle must remain on designated trails and avoid unfamiliar areas, particularly at night. The police also ask that weather and trail conditions be checked before leaving on a trip.

Wearing appropriate clothing is important to prevent hypothermia and fully charging a cellphone can assist in an emergency situation. As well, downloading the what3words app can assist first responders in pinpointing someone who needs help.

Other tips include not going out alone and telling someone about a planned destination and expected time of return.

As with any motorized vehicle, drinking alcohol or consuming drugs is illegal while driving. Alcohol and drugs impair judgment and reduce the body’s ability to stay warm in cold conditions.

Carrying first aid, a survival kit, and safety equipment, such as ice picks and throw ropes, can make the difference in an emergency.

“Response time from emergency personnel may be prolonged due to the weather conditions, and these tools can assist you while you wait for help to arrive,” reads the OPP’s statement.

Inspecting a snowmobile or other motorized vehicle is important to do regularly to ensure it is in good mechanical condition.

“If someone falls through the ice, call 911 immediately. Safe rescue efforts require appropriate equipment and training. You cannot help anyone if your safety is also at risk,” reads the OPP’s statement.

“Make safety your priority this winter season. Take necessary steps to ensure you return home safely to your loved ones after a day enjoying the winter weather.”

