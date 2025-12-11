Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP issues warning to the community regarding fraudulent texts for speed camera payment

December 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents about a text message scam circulating in the area that falsely claims recipients have incurred a speed camera fine.

In an incident reported to the Dufferin OPP, a victim received a text message stating that a speed camera fine had been issued, along with a link appearing to direct the individual to a secure Service Ontario payment page. Believing the message to be legitimate, the victim paid what appeared to be a $12 fine.

By submitting the payment, the victim unknowingly provided scammers with access to their credit card information. Fraudsters then attempted to withdraw $750 from the card. Fortunately, the suspicious transaction was detected by the credit card company, the card was cancelled, and no further losses occurred.

The victim later received a second, similar text message. A screenshot of this message has been shared with the police to help raise public awareness.

The OPP would like to remind residents of the following important facts:

• The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) does not send notifications of fines by text message.

• The MTO does not collect or use personal phone numbers for enforcement or fine notifications.

• Legitimate provincial offence notices, including speed camera fines, are delivered by mail only.

• Do not click on links in unsolicited text messages-even if they appear to be from official agencies or government services.

• If you receive a suspicious message, delete it immediately and do not provide any personal or financial information.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud is encouraged to contact police and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

If you wish to report a similar incident or have information related to this scam, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Melancthon mayor ‘shocked’ by raid at local scrapyard

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items ...

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support