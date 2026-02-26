Dufferin OPP lay impaired driving charges, encourage crime prevention

Impaired driving, cocaine possession charges laid following two-vehicle collision

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a Grimsby resident with impaired operation-related charges following a two-vehicle collision on Airport Road.

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) at approximately 2:58 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to the area of Airport Road and 5 Sideroad in Mulmur for a two-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officers observed two heavily damaged vehicles. The driver of one vehicle was outside and walking around, while the second vehicle had sustained significant damage, requiring fire services to extricate all five occupants.

After speaking with the driver of the first vehicle, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Shamar Foster, 23, from Grimsby, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Dangerous operation

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s license was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Man charged with impaired driving and travelling 61-kilometres over the speed limit

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Singhampton resident with impaired operation-related charges following a traffic stop.

On Feb. 21, at approximately 12:43 p.m., Dufferin OPP were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of County Road 124 in Melancthon. At that time, officers observed a vehicle travelling at 61-kilometres over the speed limit and conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Andrew Lecas, 35, from Singhampton, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Driving motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

• Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

‘Lock it or Lose it’: Dufferin OPP remind community members to keep valuables protected

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to promote the “Lock It or Lose It” crime prevention initiative throughout the county.

“Officers are receiving ongoing reports of thefts from vehicles, homes, and outbuildings. In many cases, doors were left unlocked and valuables were visible or easily accessible. These types of incidents are typically crimes of opportunity and can often be prevented through simple, consistent preventative measures,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

“Residents are reminded that living in a rural area does not eliminate the risk of crime. Criminals travel, and unsecured property can quickly become a target.”

Key reminders under the “Lock It or Lose It” initiative include:

• Lock your doors: Secure vehicles, homes, sheds, barns, and garages at all times, even when stepping away briefly.

• Secure outbuildings: Ensure workshops, trailers, and storage areas are properly locked. Heavy-duty padlocks and reinforced doors can provide added protection.

• Keep valuables out of sight: Remove or conceal wallets, purses, electronics, tools, and other valuables. Store equipment and recreational vehicles away from public view whenever possible.

• Do not leave keys inside: Never leave keys, key fobs, or garage door openers in vehicles or in easily accessible locations.

• Improve lighting: Install motion-activated lighting around driveways, entrances, and outbuildings to deter suspicious activity.

• Consider surveillance: Video cameras and alarm systems can help monitor your property and assist police if an incident occurs.

“Community vigilance also plays a critical role in crime prevention. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious behaviour. If you notice unfamiliar people or vehicles parked along roadways or in areas where they are not typically seen, contact police,” said Dufferin OPP. “Your call could help prevent a crime.”

A visible police presence will continue as officers conduct proactive patrols aimed at deterring criminal activity and enhancing public safety. Taking a few extra moments to secure your property can significantly reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim.

The OPP encourage all residents to remain alert, practice preventative safety measures, and work together to keep their communities safe.

