Dufferin OPP respond to stunt driving, fatal collision, impaired driving incident

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Stunt driving charges laid after driver strikes tree in Mono

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently issued a statement, reminding motorists that regardless of perceived driving abilities, public roadways are not a personal race track.

On March 12, at approximately 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of County Road 7 (Hockley Road) in Mono. Initial investigation revealed the vehicle lost control while travelling at a high rate of speed and struck a tree.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old male from North York has been charged with the following offences:

• Careless Driving

• Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle

• Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

• Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

• Speeding 50+ km/h over the posted limit

• Drive Motor Vehicle – No Currently Validated Permit

• Owner Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

• Obstruct Plate

The 25-year-old male’s vehicle was impounded, and his driver’s licence was suspended.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Two-vehicle collision in Melancthon

results in death of 78-year-old woman

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers alongside Dufferin County Paramedic Services and local fire departments, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Melancthon.

On March 11, at approximately 11:35 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 124 and County Road 21 following reports of a serious collision.

As a result of the crash, a 78-year-old female from Listowel was transported to a Collingwood-area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and wishes to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca, with Incident Number E260323971.

Orangeville man charged with impaired driving following traffic complaint

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged an Orangeville resident with impaired operation-related offences following a reported traffic complaint.

On March 13, at approximately 7:53 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Oak Ridge Drive in Orangeville. Officers located the vehicle of interest and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old male from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Fail to surrender insurance card

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

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