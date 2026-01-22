Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP responds to two seperate copper theft incidents on same street in Melancthon

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Copper theft continues to be an issue in the region, particularly impacting communities in northern Dufferin, as the price of copper hit a new all-time high earlier this month. 

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now investigating two separate incidents of copper theft, both occurring along River Road in Melancthon between Jan. 14 and 15. Both incidents are suspected to have taken place during early morning hours.

“These thefts commonly involve telephone lines, utility wiring, and cable infrastructure and are often reported in rural, poorly lit, or isolated areas,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP. “These thefts typically occur during the early morning hours but may happen at any time. In many cases, wires are cut from utility poles, dragged to nearby roadways, and collected later to avoid detection.”

Perpetrators of copper wire theft have, in the past, used reflective clothing or safety gear to appear as legitimate utility or road workers when committing theft to reduce suspicion among passing motorists and nearby residents.

“Copper theft is not only a criminal offence but also presents a serious public safety concern. Damage to critical infrastructure can result in service disruptions, including impacts to telephone and internet services and, in some cases, emergency services such as 9-1-1. These disruptions can delay emergency response and place the public at risk,” reads Dufferin OPP’s press release.

“These thefts can also affect residents in other ways. Repairing damaged infrastructure can take time and resources, which may influence service availability or cause temporary interruptions in affected areas.”

Dufferin OPP is requesting the public’s help in reporting suspicious activity to apprehend individuals who commit copper theft.

“Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report individuals cutting or handling utility lines, tampering with infrastructure, or vehicles parked on road shoulders without an apparent purpose. If you observe suspicious activity in progress, contact police immediately by calling 9-1-1,” reads Dufferin OPP’s press release.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Melancthon mayor ‘shocked’ by raid at local scrapyard

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items ...

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support