Dufferin OPP teams up with MTO for commercial vehicle enforcement, lays nine charges

December 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers once again partnered with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) Enforcement Branch to conduct joint enforcement initiatives aimed at keeping local roads safe.

Last week, Dufferin OPP and MTO officers conducted a commercial motor vehicle enforcement blitz around Primrose focusing on compliance and road safety. As a result, 19 commercial motor vehicles were inspected, nine charges were laid, one plate removed, and six vehicles were taken out of service. 

“These joint efforts play a vital role in ensuring the safety of all road users in Dufferin County. The Dufferin OPP is extremely proud of this ongoing partnership and remains committed to working together to promote road safety,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.



         

