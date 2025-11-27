Dufferin OPP’s weekend traffic blitz along Highway 10 results in nearly 75 charges for motorists

November 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

From Nov. 21 to 23, officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a focused traffic enforcement initiative along Highway 10 throughout Dufferin County.

Between that time period, officers issued 74 provincial offence charges, most of which were related to speeding, including one stunt driving charge.

Police also conducted four RIDE programs along the Highway 10 corridor to help enhance road safety during the busy holiday season.

“The Dufferin OPP continues to prioritize safe roadways and is reminding all motorists to make smart choices behind the wheel. Slow down, stay alert, avoid driving impaired, and always buckle up. These actions save lives,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

