Dundalk man charged with impaired driving after fleeing

December 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Dundalk resident with impaired operation-related offences following a single motor vehicle collision.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Orange Street and Chisholm Street in Orangeville on Nov. 26, at approximately 11:33 p.m. The vehicle had lost control, struck a tree, and became lodged on a stump. The driver and passenger fled the scene on foot, running toward a nearby housing complex.

Officers arrived promptly, secured the scene, and began an investigation. After speaking with witnesses, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Joshua Reid, 20, from Dundalk, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Fail to remain

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)