Current & Past Articles » General News

Family Transition Place works to advance gender equality through International Women’s Day

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

A global celebration of the cultural, political and social achievements of women is being marked locally today to recognize International Women’s Day (IWD).

Family Transition Place (FTP) is hosting its annual IWD event at Hockley Valley Resort (793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono) on March 5. FTP is inviting the community to enjoy a morning of connection, celebration and meaningful impact. The event features a buffet breakfast, signature mocktail, silent auction, and prizes. All funds raised from the breakfast will support FTP’s mission to build a safer, healthier community.

While IWD is a celebration, it’s also a time to advocate for accelerating gender equality by breaking down barriers, eliminating violence, and ensuring equal rights.

“International Women’s Day (IWD) is always meaningful for us at Family Transition Place. It’s a time to reflect on the services we provide to women, children, and families and on the collective responsibility we all share in creating a community where safety, hope, and equality are possible,” said Lynette Pole-Langdon, FTP’s executive director.

“This year’s IWD campaign is entitled ‘Give to Gain’ and focuses on encouraging a mindset of generosity and collaboration which contributes to the advancement of women and girls. Living and working in our ever-growing rural community, we see firsthand how deeply connected we are and how progress happens when we show up for one another.”

She added, “Every one of us can make a difference by giving of our time, expertise, advocacy or resources-whether it’s volunteering your time and expertise, supporting local fundraisers, or providing donations if you are able, those are the actions that will help us build a more connected, supportive community where we can all thrive.”

IWD was started in 1911, when millions of people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland attended rallies to show their support for women’s rights. At the time, women couldn’t vote, hold public office or live a life free of discrimination based on their gender.

While progress has been made, there is still more work to do, and IWD provides a great opportunity for the community to come together to further advocacy and reflect on milestones.

The breakfast’s presenting sponsors are RBC Royal Bank, Roud Wealth Management RBC Dominion Securities, and GoYoga Orangeville.

“FTP is pleased to partner with these generous sponsors, whose support plays a vital role in making this annual celebration possible and in strengthening FTP’s ability to deliver essential programs and services for women and their families across the community,” reads a press release from FTP.

For more information, contact Kelly Lee at Family Transition Place 519-942-4122, ext. 243, by email at kelly@familytransitionplace.ca or visit www.familytransitionplace.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne author releases educational children’s book on mindfulness

Written By Constance Scrafield Shelburne teacher Christie Reid recently published her very first book, The Guide Inside. It’s a children’s book, designed to teach youngsters ...

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, ...

Shelburne Curling Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with open house

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART If you have ever driven by the Shelburne Curling Club and were curious about curling, you will have a chance to ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Common Ground: a fun blast from the past

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic ...

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support