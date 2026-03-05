Family Transition Place works to advance gender equality through International Women’s Day

March 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

A global celebration of the cultural, political and social achievements of women is being marked locally today to recognize International Women’s Day (IWD).

Family Transition Place (FTP) is hosting its annual IWD event at Hockley Valley Resort (793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono) on March 5. FTP is inviting the community to enjoy a morning of connection, celebration and meaningful impact. The event features a buffet breakfast, signature mocktail, silent auction, and prizes. All funds raised from the breakfast will support FTP’s mission to build a safer, healthier community.

While IWD is a celebration, it’s also a time to advocate for accelerating gender equality by breaking down barriers, eliminating violence, and ensuring equal rights.

“International Women’s Day (IWD) is always meaningful for us at Family Transition Place. It’s a time to reflect on the services we provide to women, children, and families and on the collective responsibility we all share in creating a community where safety, hope, and equality are possible,” said Lynette Pole-Langdon, FTP’s executive director.

“This year’s IWD campaign is entitled ‘Give to Gain’ and focuses on encouraging a mindset of generosity and collaboration which contributes to the advancement of women and girls. Living and working in our ever-growing rural community, we see firsthand how deeply connected we are and how progress happens when we show up for one another.”

She added, “Every one of us can make a difference by giving of our time, expertise, advocacy or resources-whether it’s volunteering your time and expertise, supporting local fundraisers, or providing donations if you are able, those are the actions that will help us build a more connected, supportive community where we can all thrive.”

IWD was started in 1911, when millions of people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland attended rallies to show their support for women’s rights. At the time, women couldn’t vote, hold public office or live a life free of discrimination based on their gender.

While progress has been made, there is still more work to do, and IWD provides a great opportunity for the community to come together to further advocacy and reflect on milestones.

The breakfast’s presenting sponsors are RBC Royal Bank, Roud Wealth Management RBC Dominion Securities, and GoYoga Orangeville.

“FTP is pleased to partner with these generous sponsors, whose support plays a vital role in making this annual celebration possible and in strengthening FTP’s ability to deliver essential programs and services for women and their families across the community,” reads a press release from FTP.

For more information, contact Kelly Lee at Family Transition Place 519-942-4122, ext. 243, by email at kelly@familytransitionplace.ca or visit www.familytransitionplace.ca.

