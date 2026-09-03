Fore Honeywood Golf Classic returns to raise funds for Honeywood Arena

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Local golfers are getting ready to tee off for a good local cause, with the second annual Fore Honeywood Golf Classic – set to raise funds for improvements to the Honeywood Arena.

The tournament will be taking place Thursday, Sept. 17, at Shelburne Golf & Country Club. The event will feature a shotgun start format, with all proceeds going toward upkeep work on the Honeywood Arena, also known as the North Dufferin Community Centre (NDCC).

According to the Township of Mulmur, the arena needs renovations to remain a safe and accessible community space. The facility serves as an essential community space and is the only building of its kind in the area.

“As the sole indoor recreation facility in the township, it serves as a vital hub for community activities,” the town said on its website. “The NDCC features a ball diamond, playground, open space, arena, and the versatile Norduff Room on its second floor. It hosts a variety of sporting practices, games, tournaments, and community events. With plans for a newly renovated facility, the NDCC aims to expand its programs and enhance recreational opportunities for Mulmur and surrounding residents.”

Planned improvements include essential repairs and new change rooms to better serve players and visitors.

Participants in the golf tournament will receive lunch at the turn, a golf cart and a swag bag, along with opportunities to take part in on-course contests and raffles. The event will go ahead rain or shine.

Community support for the fundraiser appears strong. The Township of Mulmur reported in its August newsletter that the tournament was nearly sold out, with just seven foursomes remaining at the time of publication.

Several sponsorship opportunities are also available. The online registration page lists presenting sponsorships, gold sponsorships, swag-bag sponsorships and single-hole sponsorships, as well as individual player registration. A foursome registration and beverage-cart sponsorship were listed as sold out at the time of print.

The golf tournament is one part of a larger community effort to support the future of the Honeywood Arena.

The arena has also been selected as one of the beneficiaries of this year’s Jim Cuddy Jamboree, which takes place Sept. 3 in Mulmur.

For more information or to register for the golf classic, residents and businesses can contact the Township of Mulmur at info@mulmur.ca or 705-466-3341.

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