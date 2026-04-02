Four of eight divisions complete championship round in PJHL

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

After the weekend, four of the eight divisions in the Provincial Junior Hockey League have crowned 2026 champions.

It has been a long, tough season with 42 regular-season games followed by quarter-final, semi-final and championship series.

Division champions will go on to compete for the provincial Junior C Schmalz Cup.

The four division that complete the championship series all had their final games on Sunday, March 29.

In the Pollock Division, the Fergus Whalers are the champions after winning their series 4-1 over the Hanover Barons.

The Whalers finished the regular season in first place, just one point ahead of the Barons.

The Orr Division championship wrapped up on Sunday, with the Uxbridge Bruins coming out on top over the Clarington Eagles. The Bruins finished first this season. The Eagles were the number three team in the division.

The Frankford Huskies are this year’s Tod Division champions after winning their series 4-1 over the Lakefield Chiefs.

Frankford finished the regular season in second place – just one point behind the Chiefs.

In Niagara, the Dundas Blues are the Bloomfield Division champions after eliminating the Niagara Riverhawks in a series that went five games.

The Riverhawks had a good season, reaching the final series after finishing third. Dundas finished as the top team in the division.

There are four series still being played, with all series slated to wrap up this week.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Stayner Siskins are leading the Alliston Hornets 3-2. Alliston staved off elimination in Game 5 of that series with an overtime win.

The Tavistock Braves are leading the Woodstock Navy Vets in the Doherty Division final. Woodstock finished in first place in the division, with Tavistock ending the season in second place.

The Yeck Division is currently tied 3-3 with the North Middlesex Stars and Mt. Brydges Bulldogs, with one final game to determine the season.

In the south end of the province, the Essex 73s have a 3-2 lead over the Lakeshore Canadiens.

Essex finished first in the division this year, with Lakeshore close behind in second place.

Junior C fans will be looking forward to some exciting hockey when the division championships are completed, and the top teams in the province face off for the provincial cup.

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