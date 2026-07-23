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Free movie night returns to Fiddle Park

July 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Residents are invited to enjoy a free evening under the stars as the Town of Shelburne hosts its first outdoor Movie Night at the newly redeveloped Fiddle Park on Friday, July 31.

The summer movie nights offer families the chance to get outside during nice weather and gather with friends to enjoy a fun communal gathering.

This month’s featured film is Sandlot, a family sports comedy, with the movie scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. at Fiddle Park, located at 105 County Rd. 11. Admission is free for all ages.

The event is part of the town’s annual community movie series, which offers residents a chance to enjoy family-friendly films in a relaxed outdoor setting throughout the year.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The town recommends bringing lawn chairs, blankets or cushions for comfortable viewing, along with snacks to enjoy during the screening.

The July screening marks the first of two outdoor movies planned at Fiddle Park this summer. A second free showing, featuring Space Jam, is scheduled for Aug. 29, also beginning at 8:30 p.m.

More events will be held in Fiddle Park following the grand reopening earlier this month.

Seating will also be first-come, first-served, and residents are encouraged to bring their own seating cushions as chair space is limited.

The outdoor movie series is designed to provide affordable, family-oriented entertainment while encouraging residents to gather and enjoy Shelburne’s parks during the summer months.

In the event of inclement weather, residents are encouraged to check the Town of Shelburne’s website for any updates regarding the screening.



         

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