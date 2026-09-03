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Government of Ontario invests $4 million into Headwaters hospital

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Ontario government is investing more than $4 million in Headwaters Health Care Centre to support hospital operations, reduce wait times and complete critical infrastructure upgrades.

The funding was announced Aug. 28 by Dufferin-Caledon MPP and Ontario Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones during a visit to the Headwaters Hospital in Orangeville.

Of the $4 million in funding, $2.4 million will support Headwaters’ core operations, helping the hospital respond to patient needs, reduce existing wait times and address inflationary pressures across the organization, according to the province.

A further $1.7 million will be provided through Ontario’s Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, which supports upgrades and repairs needed to maintain safe and modern hospital facilities.

At Headwaters, the infrastructure funding will support significant roofing upgrades across multiple sections of the hospital, modernization of building automation and control systems, and replacement of high-voltage electrical equipment.

The funding also builds on previous projects aimed at improving energy efficiency and sustainability at the facility, including heat recovery systems, high-efficiency condenser boilers, advanced controls and upgrades to the building automation system.

Headwaters President and CEO Kim Delahunt said the investment is important to maintaining patient care and critical infrastructure at the growing community hospital.

“I would like to extend a very big thanks to our MPP and to the Ministry of Health,” she said. “As a community hospital serving a growing region, maintaining a safe, modern, and reliable infrastructure is essential to our ability to provide high-quality patient care close to home.”

“On behalf of our board, our staff, physicians, volunteers, and communities that we serve, I’d like to thank the Ministry of Health for its important investment in the future of healthcare at Headwaters Healthcare Centre,” Delahunt added. 

Jones said the investment at Headwaters is part of a broader provincial effort to increase funding for Ontario’s health-care infrastructure.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government continues to make rapid investments to protect Ontario’s health care system, taking bold and decisive action to make it easier for patients and their families to connect to the convenient area close to them, including by building, expanding, and modernizing our province’s hospitals and healthcare facilities,” she said. 

“Today, I’m thrilled to share how our government is continuing to build all these programs by investing over $4 million to support improved operations and reduce wait times here at Headwaters.”

The funding is part of a $1.1 billion provincial investment in Ontario’s hospital sector announced through the 2026 provincial budget.

The province said the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund represents part of a broader commitment of more than $266 million for critical infrastructure upgrades and repairs at 126 hospitals across Ontario. Funding through the program has increased by 10 per cent annually since 2024.

The provincial government is also planning approximately $64 billion in major health infrastructure investments over the next decade, including more than 50 major hospital projects expected to add approximately 3,000 new hospital beds across Ontario.

For Headwaters, the latest funding is intended to strengthen the hospital’s existing infrastructure and operational capacity as it continues providing care to a growing Dufferin-Caledon population.



         

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